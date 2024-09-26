BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 72,311 Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 194.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,311 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.14% of West Fraser Timber worth $8,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 100.0% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 40.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

West Fraser Timber Stock Down 1.5 %

WFG stock opened at $95.06 on Thursday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $64.11 and a twelve month high of $97.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.33.

West Fraser Timber Cuts Dividend

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -106.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on WFG. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on West Fraser Timber from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on West Fraser Timber

About West Fraser Timber

(Free Report)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.