BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $10.13 Million Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 60.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,576 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $10,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COF. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $33,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,491.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on COF. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.21.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Capital One Financial stock opened at $146.37 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.23 and a fifty-two week high of $154.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.10. The stock has a market cap of $55.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

