Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by Point72 DIFC Ltd

Point72 DIFC Ltd cut its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after buying an additional 17,361 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 206.2% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.65.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of APO opened at $124.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.11 and a 1 year high of $126.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.78 and a 200-day moving average of $114.02. The company has a market cap of $70.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.18 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 21.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pauline Richards purchased 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.92 per share, with a total value of $246,666.92. Following the purchase, the director now owns 85,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,007,801.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

