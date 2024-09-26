BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 5,998 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 60.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $7,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $893,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 178.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 260,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,317,000 after purchasing an additional 166,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $497.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.19, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $484.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $497.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.50 and a 1-year high of $583.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.44). IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $582.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.