VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Position Lessened by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,958 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $4,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 671.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 721,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,494,000 after purchasing an additional 627,979 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 15.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,882,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,079,000 after acquiring an additional 246,983 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its position in VICI Properties by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 185,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after acquiring an additional 49,500 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in VICI Properties by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 417,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,317,000 after purchasing an additional 46,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth $1,033,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.56.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $33.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.01. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $34.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.38%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

