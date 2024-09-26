JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Boosted by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.6 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $210.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $598.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.19 and a 1-year high of $225.48.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.06.

Get Our Latest Research Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.