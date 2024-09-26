Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 19,611 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,611 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.16% of MSCI worth $61,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in MSCI by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 239,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,475,000 after purchasing an additional 21,310 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 13,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,761,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $959,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $904,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,755,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MSCI opened at $562.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $439.95 and a twelve month high of $617.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $551.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $521.62.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $707.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.41 million. MSCI had a net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 143.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded MSCI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $638.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.00.

Read Our Latest Report on MSCI

MSCI Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.