Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 1,046,074 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 85.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046,074 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $6,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKR. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 281.2% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

BKR stock opened at $36.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $28.32 and a 1 year high of $39.05. The company has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.79.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $4,405,725.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 616,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,759,868.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BKR. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.31.

About Baker Hughes

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

