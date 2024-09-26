Evergreen Capital Management LLC Sells 230 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at $531,000. RGM Capital LLC grew its stake in Smartsheet by 7.6% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,223,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,023,000 after acquiring an additional 156,817 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 92.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 358,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,785,000 after acquiring an additional 172,000 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter worth about $1,750,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Smartsheet from $51.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.47.

Smartsheet Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:SMAR opened at $55.37 on Thursday. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $35.52 and a twelve month high of $55.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.30 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $276.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.23 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Smartsheet declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 5th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 4,272 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $189,762.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 63,795 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,773.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $1,035,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 588,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,486,096.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 4,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $189,762.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 63,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,773.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,429 shares of company stock valued at $1,952,525. 4.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Stories

