Bank of Montreal Can Buys 1,086,229 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,227,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086,229 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.17% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $47,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 253.9% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 571.5% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,037. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $19.86 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.63. The firm has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.19.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Argus upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, September 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.31.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

