Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $654,000 Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,698,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Allstate by 8.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 44,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the second quarter worth approximately $340,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the second quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 3.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 62,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $213.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Allstate from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.76.

Allstate Stock Down 0.9 %

Allstate stock opened at $190.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $109.01 and a 1-year high of $193.97.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.42) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 81.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $16,140,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,552 shares in the company, valued at $15,880,915.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Allstate news, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total value of $8,861,552.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,431,901.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $16,140,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,880,915.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 238,305 shares of company stock worth $43,082,657. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

