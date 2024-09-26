American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,615,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 381.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,995,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,734 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 646.9% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 261,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,510,000 after buying an additional 226,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 582,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,170,000 after acquiring an additional 103,771 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.43.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AEP stock opened at $101.15 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $105.18. The company has a market capitalization of $53.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

