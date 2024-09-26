Evergreen Capital Management LLC Buys 10,076 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 117.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,076 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 117.8% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 98.3% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 100.0% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

CNQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

CNQ stock opened at $33.71 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.45 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.39.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.384 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.75%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

