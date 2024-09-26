Evergreen Capital Management LLC Sells 608 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,480 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UBS. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC boosted its stake in UBS Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 7,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UBS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $30.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.04. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $23.23 and a twelve month high of $32.13.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. UBS Group had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

