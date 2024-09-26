Bank of Montreal Can Purchases Shares of 448,442 PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 448,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,620,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in PDD in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PDD in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in PDD by 3,883.3% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in PDD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of PDD by 1,106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $113.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. PDD Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.01 and a twelve month high of $164.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.45. The stock has a market cap of $156.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.69.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $23.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $20.58. The business had revenue of $97.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.17 billion. PDD had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 48.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PDD. Macquarie cut PDD from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of PDD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on PDD from $235.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on PDD from $230.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.78.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

