Magnetar Financial LLC Takes Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth approximately $74,868,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 439.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 317,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,716,000 after purchasing an additional 258,753 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 617,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,934,000 after purchasing an additional 246,442 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 499,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,029,000 after purchasing an additional 132,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 152.3% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 176,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,464,000 after purchasing an additional 106,666 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBOE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $194.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.64.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total value of $346,021.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,690.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total transaction of $1,229,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,165,890.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total value of $346,021.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,690.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,261 shares of company stock worth $3,604,822. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

BATS:CBOE opened at $202.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 104.63 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, August 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

