Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 837,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,073 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.09% of Carrier Global worth $53,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 675.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $32,000. United Community Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on CARR shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.73.

CARR stock opened at $79.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $71.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.33, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.37. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $81.64.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

