Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.58 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.8% of Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $210.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $598.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.19 and a twelve month high of $225.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.66%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

