Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Position Lifted by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FITB. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,257,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 88,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 21,251 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.0% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 41,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 1,301,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,891,000 after purchasing an additional 217,956 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 291,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,043,000 after purchasing an additional 21,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FITB has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,805,724. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mitchell Stuart Feiger sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $494,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,802.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,805,724. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,920. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $42.10 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.49 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.26. The firm has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.