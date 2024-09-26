Fred Alger Management LLC Has $20.50 Million Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,059 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $20,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $677,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $815,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.50.

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.21, for a total transaction of $5,703,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 824,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,382,009.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $3,203,489.28. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 400,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,027,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.21, for a total transaction of $5,703,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 824,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,382,009.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,962 shares of company stock worth $34,477,948 over the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CRWD opened at $286.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $262.61 and a 200 day moving average of $311.78. The company has a market capitalization of $70.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 540.52, a PEG ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.09. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.59 and a 12 month high of $398.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

