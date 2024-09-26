Fred Alger Management LLC Acquires 10,021 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 141,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,021 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $19,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in MYR Group by 578.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 974,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,287,000 after purchasing an additional 831,066 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the first quarter valued at about $51,452,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of MYR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $15,659,000. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group in the second quarter worth approximately $10,800,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in MYR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MYRG. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of MYR Group from $172.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of MYR Group from $182.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com lowered MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on MYR Group from $170.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MYR Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.75.

MYR Group Price Performance

MYRG stock opened at $98.55 on Thursday. MYR Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.60 and a 1 year high of $181.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.95 and its 200-day moving average is $138.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($1.98). The firm had revenue of $828.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.07 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MYR Group Company Profile



MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

