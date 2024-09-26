Fred Alger Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $25,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 2,033.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KLA during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $772.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $440.15 and a twelve month high of $896.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $769.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $756.05.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 103.50% and a net margin of 28.15%. KLA’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 29.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total value of $12,293,259.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,329 shares in the company, valued at $74,257,998.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 2,611 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.17, for a total value of $1,702,815.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,063,876.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total value of $12,293,259.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,257,998.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,917 shares of company stock worth $14,568,247 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on KLA from $960.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $950.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $750.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $860.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $809.81.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

