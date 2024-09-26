Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI) Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,256,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,034 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Absci worth $22,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABSI. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Absci in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Absci in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Absci during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Absci during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Absci in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABSI opened at $3.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $438.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.21. Absci Co. has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $6.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.38. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Absci ( NASDAQ:ABSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 million. Absci had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 2,838.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Absci Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Absci in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Absci in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Absci from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Absci currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.40.

Absci Corporation operates as a data-first generative artificial intelligence (AI) drug creation company in the United States. The company combines AI with scalable wet lab technologies to create biologics for patients. Its integrated drug creation platform is designed to improve upon traditional biologic drug discovery by using AI to simultaneously optimize multiple drug characteristics that may be important to development and therapeutic benefit.

