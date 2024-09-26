Fred Alger Management LLC Boosts Stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 494,509 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.79% of Rapid7 worth $21,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 252.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,799,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,791 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Rapid7 by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,409,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,668,000 after buying an additional 1,124,429 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,790,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 46.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,254,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,512,000 after acquiring an additional 397,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannae Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the second quarter worth about $15,130,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Rapid7 from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Rapid7 from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.13.

Rapid7 Price Performance

Shares of RPD stock opened at $35.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 0.96. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.94 and a 1 year high of $61.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.76.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $207.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.04 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 67.88% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Rapid7 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.