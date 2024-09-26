Fred Alger Management LLC Increases Holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 771,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,111 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in nCino were worth $24,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in nCino in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of nCino by 29.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of nCino by 28.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 145.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeff Horing sold 126,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $3,927,137.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,386,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,185,474.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other nCino news, Director Jeff Horing sold 126,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $3,927,137.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,386,826 shares in the company, valued at $601,185,474.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 16,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $558,963.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,381,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,755,669.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,405,313 shares of company stock valued at $141,769,528 over the last quarter. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of nCino from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on nCino from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded nCino from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James raised nCino from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

nCino Stock Performance

Shares of NCNO opened at $30.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -96.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. nCino, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.13 and a 12-month high of $37.48.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. nCino had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $132.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

nCino Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

