pzETH Self Reported Market Cap Hits $52.51 Million (PZETH)

pzETH (PZETH) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 26th. One pzETH token can now be bought for $3,113.30 or 0.04773087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, pzETH has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. pzETH has a total market capitalization of $52.51 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of pzETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000078 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $171.48 or 0.00262651 BTC.

About pzETH

pzETH launched on June 26th, 2024. pzETH’s total supply is 55,159 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,866 tokens. pzETH’s official Twitter account is @renzoprotocol. The official website for pzETH is www.renzoprotocol.com.

pzETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “pzETH (PZETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pzETH has a current supply of 55,097.63885994. The last known price of pzETH is 3,051.96867065 USD and is down -1.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,668,286.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.renzoprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pzETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pzETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pzETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

