crvUSD (CRVUSD) Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last Week

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. crvUSD has a market capitalization of $66.41 million and approximately $18.85 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, crvUSD has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One crvUSD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001531 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

crvUSD Token Profile

crvUSD’s total supply is 66,424,643 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,424,642 tokens. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance. The official website for crvUSD is crvusd.curve.fi.

crvUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 66,417,628.43486886. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.99891076 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $12,516,049.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crvusd.curve.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as crvUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire crvUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase crvUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

