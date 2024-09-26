Uniswap (UNI) Price Reaches $7.30 on Top Exchanges

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. During the last week, Uniswap has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion and approximately $156.90 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for about $7.30 or 0.00011187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000181 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00008917 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.31 or 0.00104632 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000072 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001526 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,294,744 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,294,743.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.82293874 USD and is down -2.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1098 active market(s) with $108,982,563.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

