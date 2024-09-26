Point72 Asset Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 45.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 262,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 218,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $44,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 76.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Thomson Reuters from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.45.

Thomson Reuters Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $172.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.76 and its 200 day moving average is $163.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $117.46 and a 1 year high of $176.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.73.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.146 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

