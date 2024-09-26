Point72 Asset Management L.P. Grows Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 682.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 482,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420,539 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.47% of Toro worth $45,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Toro by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after buying an additional 12,602 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 64,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TTC opened at $85.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 0.69. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $77.15 and a 12 month high of $102.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.05). Toro had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TTC shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Toro from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Toro from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Toro in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

