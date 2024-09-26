Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Trims Stock Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lessened its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 91.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,125 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 543,874 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Fluor were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLR. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fluor during the first quarter worth $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Fluor by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Fluor by 6,642.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fluor in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO John C. Regan sold 13,000 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $628,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,669.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO John C. Regan sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $628,030.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,703,669.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph L. Brennan sold 15,335 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total transaction of $729,485.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,163.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,630 shares of company stock worth $1,371,528. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLR. UBS Group raised their price target on Fluor from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Fluor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fluor from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Fluor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Fluor from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fluor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Fluor Stock Down 1.2 %

FLR opened at $45.71 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.52 and its 200-day moving average is $43.89. Fluor Co. has a one year low of $32.31 and a one year high of $51.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. Fluor’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

