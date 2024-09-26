Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $41.41 Million Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 707,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,664 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.51% of Hasbro worth $41,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 56.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 290.1% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Hasbro from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.55.

Hasbro Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $71.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of -7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.61. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.66 and a twelve month high of $72.26.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.44. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a positive return on equity of 38.83%. The company had revenue of $995.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.61%.

About Hasbro

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.