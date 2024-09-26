Point72 Asset Management L.P. Raises Stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 1,231.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 246,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,874 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $46,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,939,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,914,000 after acquiring an additional 12,813 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 594,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,636,000 after purchasing an additional 21,149 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.4% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 415,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 10.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 211,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,716,000 after purchasing an additional 19,585 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,002,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Madison Square Garden Sports news, CEO James Lawrence Dolan sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.30, for a total transaction of $131,649.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,185.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $206.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.42 and a beta of 0.94. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52-week low of $164.79 and a 52-week high of $213.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.83.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $227.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.71 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

