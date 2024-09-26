Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Sold by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI decreased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,830 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned 0.09% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $3,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOX. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 57.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $143.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.76. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $100.32 and a one year high of $144.94.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.