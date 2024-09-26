Point72 Asset Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,445,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 886,794 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $42,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $26,232,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,639,000. Williamson Legacy Group LLC purchased a new position in Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 14,292.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,459,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,729 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the first quarter worth $1,134,000. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corebridge Financial Price Performance

CRBG opened at $28.37 on Thursday. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.83 and a 12-month high of $34.66. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.37.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 10.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is 24.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corebridge Financial news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $56,432,182.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 292,271,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,534,313,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 14,964,738 shares of company stock valued at $400,732,195 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRBG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Corebridge Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corebridge Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.62.

Corebridge Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

