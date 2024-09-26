Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 203,352 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 144.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,352 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of Franco-Nevada worth $40,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FNV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,286,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,456,208,000 after acquiring an additional 64,429 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,079,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,005,852,000 after purchasing an additional 659,324 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,626,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,022,452,000 after purchasing an additional 151,566 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,374,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $878,696,000 after buying an additional 129,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,597,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $547,807,000 after buying an additional 120,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $129.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of -52.20, a P/E/G ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.84. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $102.29 and a twelve month high of $142.60.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $260.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.44 million. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 51.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is -57.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.75.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

