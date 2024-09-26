Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Makes New Investment in Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 117,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Ferrovial during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,715,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Ferrovial during the second quarter valued at about $8,535,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrovial during the second quarter valued at about $2,137,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ferrovial during the second quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Ferrovial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,051,000.

Ferrovial Price Performance

FER stock opened at $42.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.22. Ferrovial SE has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $48.29.

About Ferrovial

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

