Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI cut its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,760 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 175.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VDC opened at $219.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.93. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $172.75 and a 52 week high of $222.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

