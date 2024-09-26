Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 126,803 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 126,803 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of CME Group worth $42,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in CME Group by 59.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 68,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after acquiring an additional 25,845 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,471,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,651,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of CME Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 724,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,791,000 after purchasing an additional 24,326 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $217.52 on Thursday. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.70 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.41.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.73.

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $1,629,381.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,932,706.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $1,629,381.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,932,706.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total transaction of $163,610.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,504.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

