Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT) Position Trimmed by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lowered its stake in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,304 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Flutter Entertainment were worth $7,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 495.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,736,000 after acquiring an additional 39,860 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 339.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,076,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,354,000 after purchasing an additional 831,585 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,932,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,618,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 12.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 347,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,397,000 after acquiring an additional 37,793 shares during the period.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLUT opened at $239.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.69. Flutter Entertainment plc has a twelve month low of $148.00 and a twelve month high of $252.84.

Flutter Entertainment ( NYSE:FLUT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Research analysts forecast that Flutter Entertainment plc will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flutter Entertainment declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLUT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised Flutter Entertainment to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $218.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.