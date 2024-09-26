DE Burlo Group Inc. Reduces Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

DE Burlo Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,200 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter worth about $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in PACCAR during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 269.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.73.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $2,747,215.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,782 shares in the company, valued at $16,066,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Stock Down 1.1 %

PCAR stock opened at $98.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.86. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $80.94 and a fifty-two week high of $125.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 14.07%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 12.45%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

