DE Burlo Group Inc. Lowers Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

DE Burlo Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MASI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Masimo by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,217,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $153,314,000 after acquiring an additional 360,497 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Masimo by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 677,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,347,000 after purchasing an additional 351,523 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,781,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Masimo by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 877,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,856,000 after acquiring an additional 327,863 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Masimo by 13.6% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,742,000 after acquiring an additional 177,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Masimo from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.67.

Masimo Trading Up 6.0 %

MASI stock opened at $133.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.00 and a beta of 0.98. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $75.22 and a 1-year high of $153.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.92.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $496.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

