DE Burlo Group Inc. Sells 950 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

DE Burlo Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,635 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,245,041 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,505,409,000 after purchasing an additional 66,528 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,878,495 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $957,762,000 after acquiring an additional 302,222 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,736,418 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $787,725,000 after acquiring an additional 460,649 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2,232.3% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,377,221 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $463,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,039,538 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $317,267,000 after acquiring an additional 204,043 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Argus raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Illumina from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.05.

Shares of ILMN opened at $126.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.59 and its 200 day moving average is $120.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $148.19. The company has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 68.73% and a positive return on equity of 3.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

