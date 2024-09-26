Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,559 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,164 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.7% of Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $45,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 970.0% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 211.9% in the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $319.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, William Blair raised Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.22.

Visa Stock Performance

V opened at $269.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $491.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.78 and a 1 year high of $293.07.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

