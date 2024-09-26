Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for about 1.5% of Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $42,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, Director Gerald Johnson purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $338.59 per share, with a total value of $33,859.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,272.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Gerald Johnson purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $338.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,859.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,272.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $1,119,081.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,750,181.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,668 shares of company stock worth $2,665,760. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $378.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $183.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.76 and a 12 month high of $389.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $345.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.68.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 59.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Citigroup started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $376.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $336.31.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

