DE Burlo Group Inc. Has $826,000 Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

DE Burlo Group Inc. decreased its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Henry Schein by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 55,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 267,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,228,000 after acquiring an additional 41,087 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 292,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,176,000 after acquiring an additional 25,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Henry Schein by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 35,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 21,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,457,725.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,978,026.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Henry Schein Trading Down 1.2 %

HSIC stock opened at $69.83 on Thursday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.86.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.10.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

