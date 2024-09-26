Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $6.92 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on EMR. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.29.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of EMR opened at $104.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $59.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $83.10 and a 52 week high of $119.53.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

