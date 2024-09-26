iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Sold by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLH. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 706.5% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $109.03 on Thursday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $111.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.38.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

