Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 6,102 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,429 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $21,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. DE Burlo Group Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 37.4% during the second quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 32,935 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,994,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares during the period. Decatur Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.6% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.3% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 726,332 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $576,044,000 after buying an additional 67,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $676.00 price objective (up from $650.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $874.00 to $962.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $860.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $857.48.

Insider Activity

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total value of $298,035.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,041,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total transaction of $298,035.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total value of $543,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,320,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,856. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $908.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $867.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $813.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $540.23 and a one year high of $923.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.73 billion, a PE ratio of 56.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.80.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.