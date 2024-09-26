Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $7.62 Million Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $7,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $360,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 259.1% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 6,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 24.1% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up previously from $386.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $362.68.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE SHW opened at $381.18 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $232.06 and a 52-week high of $383.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $356.19 and a 200-day moving average of $328.77. The company has a market capitalization of $96.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Articles

